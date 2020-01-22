TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Tops $555,013.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $555,013.00 and $47,897.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

