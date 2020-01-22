TrueUSD One Day Volume Reaches $473.61 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Zebpay, Kuna and Bittrex. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $139.82 million and $473.61 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,324,782 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinTiger, HitBTC, HBUS, Kuna, WazirX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Upbit, Koinex, IDEX, Crex24, Zebpay and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

