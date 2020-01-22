TrumpCoin Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $98,434.00 and approximately $2,316.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022629 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002989 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.02712386 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.