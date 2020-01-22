Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trustmark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trustmark by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,426,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 16,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,694. Trustmark has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

