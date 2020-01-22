TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $182,388.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,168,528 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.