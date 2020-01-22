TTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $713,234.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $713,234.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TTC has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.70 or 0.05465010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 847,788,234 coins and its circulating supply is 390,763,078 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

