TTP Investments Inc. Has $22.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,794 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 26.6% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

USMV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.91. 4,325,927 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

