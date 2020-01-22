Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MNRL has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.