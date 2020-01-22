Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.40

Press coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Tuesday Morning’s score:

Shares of TUES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TUES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

