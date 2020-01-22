Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,529. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 87,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 97,862 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

