U Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $31,138.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.