UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UBS Group to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 4,329,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.