CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRH. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

Shares of CRH stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,915 ($38.35). 1,983,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,008.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,808.26.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

