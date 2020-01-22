UBS Group Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $194.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

