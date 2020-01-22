UBS Group Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 315

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.27 ($5.36).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

