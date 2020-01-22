UBS Group Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.43 ($164.45).

Deutsche Boerse stock traded up €1.95 ($2.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €150.55 ($175.06). The stock had a trading volume of 262,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a twelve month high of €146.50 ($170.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.21.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

