UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,090 ($66.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,016.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,842.83.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Insiders have bought 9 shares of company stock worth $43,947 over the last quarter.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

