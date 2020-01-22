UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $583,039.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $583,039.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.70 or 0.05465010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

