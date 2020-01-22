Ulord Price Up 4.7% This Week (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Ulord has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $845,144.00 and approximately $38,843.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,671,165 coins and its circulating supply is 69,173,520 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one.

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

