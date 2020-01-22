Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 244.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 69,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.15. 39,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,451. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

