Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,592. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

