UNICORN Token Hits Market Cap of $437,455.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $437,455.00 and $16,876.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000398 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.