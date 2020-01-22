UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCG. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.45 ($17.97).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

