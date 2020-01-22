Unification (UND) Price Tops $0.0135

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Unification has a total market cap of $608,168.00 and approximately $65,375.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.