Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($60.87).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

