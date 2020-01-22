Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.16% of Unilever worth $110,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,808,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,895,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 97,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,112. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

