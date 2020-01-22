Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

In related news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

