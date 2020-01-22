Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after buying an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.21. 64,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,549. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $185.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

