United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Citigroup

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after buying an additional 1,384,330 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,885,000. Man Group plc raised its position in United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 233,868 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

