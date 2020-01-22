United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.70. United Continental also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-1.25 EPS.

UAL opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. United Continental has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Continental from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.