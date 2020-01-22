United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. United Continental also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.00-13.00 EPS.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded United Continental from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.