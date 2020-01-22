United Insurance (UIHC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

United Insurance (NASDAQ: UIHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – United Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – United Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – United Insurance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2020 – United Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United's team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. "

12/7/2019 – United Insurance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

UIHC stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 165.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 228,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter worth $2,593,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Insurance by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 136,526 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 111.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in United Insurance by 143.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

