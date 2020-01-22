United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.56 ($44.83).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €30.47 ($35.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 1 year high of €37.25 ($43.31). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.03.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

