United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE URI opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

