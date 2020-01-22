United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.62.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

X stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,981,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 808.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 855,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Steel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 494,085 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in United States Steel by 591.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 238,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 286,503 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United States Steel by 70.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 246,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

