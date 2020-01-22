United Technologies’ (UTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $169.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.65 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

