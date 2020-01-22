UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.