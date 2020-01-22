UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

