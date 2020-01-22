UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $897,495.00 and $3.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

