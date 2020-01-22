Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $55.21 or 0.00636796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $273.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.95 or 0.03990175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,592 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

