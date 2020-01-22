UOS Network (UOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,927.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One UOS Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. UOS Network has a market cap of $8,576.00 and $23,927.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,659.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.03995900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003915 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00636332 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009610 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.