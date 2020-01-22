Upfiring (UFR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,616.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $373,906.00 and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

