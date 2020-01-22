Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 99,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,373. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

