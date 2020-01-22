Uptrennd (1UP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,226.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $99,062.00 and $13,226.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022674 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053452 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000620 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001196 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,150,853 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.