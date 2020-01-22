USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 21,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,000.0%.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.93 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

