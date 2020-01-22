Utrust Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX and OKEx. In the last week, Utrust has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $325,544.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

