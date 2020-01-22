V Systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $60.20 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems' total supply is 3,820,136,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,905,278,322 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

V Systems' official website is www.v.systems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

