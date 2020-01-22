Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 365,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51,844 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.79. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.