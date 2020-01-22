Valor Token Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $287,324.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.70 or 0.05465010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

