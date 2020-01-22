VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,274,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,094,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 628,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,477. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

